Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Champions League final in India: Watch PSG vs Bayern live football match

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Champions League final in India: PSG and Bayern will meet at Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon with the French club seeking their first Champions League trophy and the German powerhouse trying to end a seven-year title drought in Europe's top club competition. Bayern are seeking their sixth European title — and first since 2013. They were eliminated in the semifinals four times since then. For PSG, celebrating the 50th anniversary since their formation after the merger of Paris clubs, winning the title would mean the fulfilment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club. They have been dominant in France but are yet to succeed in the Champions League. They haven't reached the semifinals in 25 years. Two German coaches will be at the benches on Sunday: Thomas Tuchel for PSG and Hansi Flick for Bayern. They will be seeking their first Champions League title.

When is the Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich will take place on Monday, August 24.F

What are the timings of Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich being played?

The Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final PSG vs Bayern Munich will live stream on SonyLIV.

