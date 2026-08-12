PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup live streaming; when and where to watch match in India?

New Delhi:

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa are all set to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, an annual match which acts as a curtain raiser to the European club season. The match is played between the most recent winners of the Champions League and the current holders of the Europa League. PSG would have several titles in their sights as they kick off their season after winning the Champions League earlier this year as they go up against the Europa League in the game at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

PSG are bidding for their second straight Super Cup after having won one last year by beating Tottenham on penalties. That was the only Super Cup win of the Paris club, while Aston Villa have also won the trophy once - in 1982 by beating Barcelona.

World Cup-barred referee to officiate the game

The match will be officiated by World Cup-barred referee Omar Artan, from Somalia. The US had barred him from officiating in the expanded 48-team tournament because of vetting concerns. U.S. officials claimed Artan had connections to terror organisations, though without providing proof.

Meanwhile, UEFA have responded by picking Artan, who was judged as the best referee in Africa last season amid the European body's disconnect with the FIFA. The discontent was triggered from FIFA president Gianni Infantino's proposed plan to sell stakes of the World Cup, which he later aborted.

PSG and Aston Villa team news

PSG would have to decide whether they pick French internationals Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola and Spain's World Cup winner Fabián Ruiz after they returned late to the pitch for training.

Meanwhile, Villa will not have their new signing, Swiss star Johan Manzambi, who has suffered a knee injury. They won't have Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa either, as they haven't returned to full training.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is the PSG vs Aston Villa Super Cup match?

The PSG vs Aston Villa match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM local time on August 12, which is 12:30 AM IST on August 13.

Where to watch the PSG vs Aston Villa Super Cup match in India?

Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch the match live on TV in India, while users can stream it online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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