PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in serious condition after accident with horse in Seville

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was involved in a horse-riding accident in Seville on Sunday and has been hospitalized. It has been reported that the Spanish footballer has suffered a head injury and is in serious condition. Rico is admitted to Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital and his condition will be critical for the next 48 hours.

The French giants clinched their 11th Ligue 1 title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. Rico was in substitute and returned to home Seville to join his family. The former Sevilla star was on his way to the Pontifical Mass where he suffered an accident with a mule cart and a horse hit him. Rico's family released a statement on Sunday night and revealed that they are waiting for medical results and are hopeful of the player's quick recovery.

"After the events of the last few hours, Sergio's family would like to inform you that: Sergio Rico flew last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga and from there to El Rocio, with permission from the club after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG," read the statement. "After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was on his way to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered a serious mishap due to a mule cart and a horse that hit him.

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital. We must exercise caution, especially during the next 48 hours. We are now awaiting medical results, which we hope will be positive so that we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible. We are grateful for the love, supportive messages, and interest of everyone who is asking about Sergio's condition. Thank you for your support."

PSG also confirmed Rico's horrific accident and offered their support for their backup goalkeeper with a post on Twitter. Rico's former club Sevilla and his teammates also offered their support with wishes for a speedy recovery.

Rico, 29, won two Europa League titles with Sevilla where he made overall 170 appearances. He joined PSG on loan in 2019 and then on a permanent basis in 2020 where he has made 14 appearances across competitions so far.

