PSG edge past Tottenham Hotspur on penalties to win first-ever UEFA Super Cup PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) performed exceptionally against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Super Cup 2025. Being 2-0 down throughout the game, PSG scored 2 goals within the last 10 minutes to take the game into penalties.

UDINE, Italy:

Within touching distance of their second European title in several weeks, Tottenham Hotspur looked dominant for the first 80 minutes of their UEFA Super Cup final clash against PSG (Paris Saint-Germain). The two sides locked horns at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on August 14.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs, off a Europa League victory against Manchester United, looked confident throughout the game. Micky van de Ven provided the English club with the lead by scoring off a deflection in the 39th minute. Furthermore, even more pressure was piled onto PSG after Cristian Romero doubled their lead by scoring in the 48th minute.

Spurs looked set for yet another title, but after the 80th minute, PSG came into their own. Lee Kang-in scored a goal in the 85th minute to give the European champions some hope in the game. Furthermore, Goncalo Ramos scored the equaliser in the stoppage time to take the game into penalties.

In the shootouts, where Vitinha missed the first shot, Spurs had hope again. However, missing two shots in the shootout, Spurs crumbled under pressure as PSG won the UEFA Super Cup 4-3 on penalties.

Spurs deserved to win, according to PSG manager Luis Enrique

After the game, PSG head coach Luis Enrique took centre stage and asked the reporters if they deserved to win the game. He opined that it was Tottenham who deserved the win in Udine but stated that the sport is often unfair, and despite being the better side, they could not best the Champions League winners.

"For 80 minutes we didn't deserve that, I think Tottenham deserved to win the match because they were in form, they were training for six weeks and they played a great match. We have been training only for six days but sometimes football is unfair. I have to say we were very lucky in the last 10 minutes that we could score two goals," Luis Enrique told TNT Sports.

Also Read: