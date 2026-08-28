PSG, Barcelona, Man City to play one another; Arsenal to host Real Madrid, play Bayern away in UCL 2026-27

New Delhi:

Paris Saint-Germain face an imposing route in their attempt to retain the UEFA Champions League, with the league-phase draw setting up meetings with other favourites Barcelona and Manchester City. The draw, conducted at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, also handed 15-time European champions Real Madrid a high-profile assignment against Inter Milan and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, PSG are entering the competition as defending champions for the second consecutive season after defeating Arsenal on penalties in last season’s final. As things stand, Luis Enrique’s team is seeking to extend that run by becoming only the fourth club to win the European Cup or Champions League three years in succession.

Their schedule includes four particularly notable fixtures. Barcelona and Roma will visit Paris, while PSG will travel to Manchester City and Aston Villa. Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como complete their league-phase opponents.

Mourinho’s Real Madrid eyes 16th UCL

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will start their campaign under returning manager Jose Mourinho. The Spanish club have been drawn to play Inter, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig and LASK at home, with away games against Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens.

Meanwhile, the meeting with Inter carries a personal connection for Mourinho. He led the Italian side to the Champions League trophy in 2010 before moving on to Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach will also be seen coaching at Stamford Bridge, where he enjoyed tremendous success as Chelsea manager. The stadium is scheduled to host Shakhtar’s matches, which is why, Madrid will travel to London.

Champions League format

UCL is continuing with the expanded league-phase system introduced for the 2024-25 season, making this the third edition to use the format instead of the former group-stage structure. Every club will play eight separate opponents during the league phase, facing two teams from each of the four seeding pots. The schedule will be split evenly between four home fixtures and four away matches.

The league table will determine who advances. The eight highest-ranked teams will move straight into the Round of 16, while clubs placed from ninth through 24th will have to negotiate knockout-phase playoffs. Teams finishing 25th or below will exit the competition and will not continue in European competition.

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