Premier League: West Ham's win piles pressure on Frank Lampard; Chelsea, Liverpool play out goalless draw

West Ham recorded a much-needed 2-0 victory over Everton – a result that heaps the pressure on Frank Lampard and leaves the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone. With both teams coming into this one on a seven-game winless run, the stakes were high for both managers but it was David Moyes that came out on top as Jarrod Bowen's first-half double sent the Hammers to maximum points.

Pressure on Frank Lampard

Everton's directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park for the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton but were in attendance at the London Stadium amid protests from the away end, including owner Farhad Moshiri - his first Everton game since October 2021.

West Ham's added quality came to the fore on 33 minutes when Kurt Zouma won his battle from an Emerson cross and Bowen just about stayed onside to prod home from close range.

The goal survived the VAR review as the tension inside the London Stadium was eased.

The winger tucked the ball under his shirt in celebration - partner Dani Dyer had announced they were expecting twins the previous evening.

Liverpool and Chelsea involved in goalless draw in Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game

A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team's hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in midtable in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.

Benoit Badiashile and substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had opportunities to score in each half for Chelsea, but neither was clinical enough to make Liverpool pay. It is now three league games without a win for Liverpool in what was Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th game in management and his 250th in charge of the Merseyside club.

The draw at least ended a two-game losing streak for his team.

