Sunday, September 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Premier League: Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

Premier League: Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

AP AP
London Published on: September 20, 2020 23:07 IST
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores during the English Premier
Image Source : AP

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool exploited Chelsea’s frailties to win 2-0 on Sunday, a second successive triumph at the start of the Premier League title defense.

A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

Related Stories

And as the champions pressed immediately after the break, Mane took five minutes to head in the opener after an interchange between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Yet another blunder by Kepa Arrizabalaga gifted Liverpool a second. The Chelsea goalkeeper stopped Fikayo Tomori’s back pass before trying to clear to Jorginho. But it was easily intercepted by Mane to slot into the net.

Chelsea did gain a unexpected chance to stage a comeback when Thiago Alcantara on his Liverpool debut brought down Timo Werner but Jorginho’s penalty was saved by Alisson.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X