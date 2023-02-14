Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Mohamed Salah helps Liverpool to dominant win at Anfield; Cody Gakpo nets first PL goal

Liverpool were at their fluent best on Monday (February 13) evening as they got the better of opposition Everton by 2-0 in a one-sided contest. The Merseyside derby saw the Reds end their recent winless run as they try to stay in the hunt for a place in the top four of the Premier League. The defeat for Everton sees them languish in the relegation zone and have 18 points from 22 matches.

Gakpo on scoring chart

Cody Gakpo scored his first Liverpool goal as the Reds produced a commanding display in the Merseyside derby to defeat rivals Everton 2-0 at Anfield and end a four-game winless run in the league on Monday Night Football.

Mo Salah broke the deadlock for Liverpool (36) just 16 seconds after Everton's James Tarkowski headed against the post from a corner as Liverpool opened up the visitors with a devastating counter, before Gakpo doubled their advantage from close-range (49) to put the game out of sight for the timid Toffees.

Jurgen Klopp promised the good times would return to Liverpool if people kept the faith ahead of the derby, but supporters did not have to be too patient at Anfield as the Reds outfought Everton from start to finish ahead of a decisive week with games against Newcastle and Real Madrid.

Everton failed to capitalise on the momentum from beating Arsenal at Goodison Park in Sean Dyche's first game in charge and remain in the relegation zone and a point from safety. Liverpool, meanwhile, move above Chelsea into ninth in the table with nine points separating them and fourth spot.

Everton with lack of ideas

Everton set up to play directly to striker Ellis Simms - starting just his second Premier League game - but failed to get into the game with the 22-year-old often stranded. Liverpool took control and had the better of the early stages, as the visitors dropped off and allowed them space in wide areas.

