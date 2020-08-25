Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Midfielder James Maddison extends stay at Leicester City until 2024

Leicester City have announced that midfielder that James Maddison has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

The England international, who made his senior debut for the Three Lions in November 2019, has made 76 appearances for City in all competitions since joining the club from Norwich City in June 2018, scoring 16 goals, and was named the club's Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to LCFC.com, the 23-year-old said: "I'm so happy to sign a new contract for this football club. It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be part of that. What we've achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team.

"I've enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season."

Born in Coventry, Maddison began his career with the Sky Blues as an Academy graduate, before moving to Norwich City in January 2016.

He continued his development on loan at Aberdeen, before returning to Carrow Road and going on to feature for the Canaries 53 times in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Maddison made his debut for Leicester City in the club's Friday night curtain-raiser against Manchester United at Old Trafford in August 2018, and scored on his first outing at King Power Stadium a week later in a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The creative midfielder went on to make 38 appearances for City in all competitions, finding the net seven times, and was named the club's Young Player of the Season after an impressive first campaign in the Premier League.

This season, Maddison has featured for City 38 times in all competitions and has already beaten his goal tally for last season with nine to his name. He also made his senior England debut at Wembley Stadium in November, in a 7-0 win against Montenegro in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage