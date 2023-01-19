Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Michael Olise's stunning late freekick ends Manchester United's winning run at Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s winning run came to an end on Wednesday (January 18) evening after Michael Olise netted a 91st minute equaliser for Crystal Palace. The 1-1 draw meant that United failed to take advantage of the game in hand while teams around them have been dropping points. For Palace though, the late draw means that they sit comfortably in the mid-table, eight points off the relegation zone.

United made to pay

United appeared to be heading for a sixth consecutive Premier League win thanks to Bruno Fernandes' goal before half-time, but Olise salvaged a point in dramatic style, his curling set-piece crashing in off the underside of the bar in the 91st minute.

David de Gea had kept Palace at bay before that, the United goalkeeper making outstanding saves from Odsonne Edouard and Marc Guehi, but he couldn't do anything about Olise's stunning effort as United spurned the opportunity to close the gap to Arsenal to six points.

For United, the result was compounded by a booking for Casemiro, his fifth of the season, which means the key midfielder will be suspended for Sunday's crucial showdown with Arsenal.

The draw keeps United in third, denting their title hopes and leaving them eight points behind Arsenal, but it comes as a major boost to 12th-placed Palace, who had lost five of their previous six games in all competitions.

How Palace ended Man Utd's winning run

A day on from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of chemical group INEOS, entering the bidding to buy the club, United hoped to show why they are becoming an increasingly-attractive proposition on the pitch as well as off it.

But they had to work for their chances from the start at Selhurst Park, with Palace defending stubbornly against a side seeking a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

