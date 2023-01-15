Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Marcus Rashford engineers Man Utd to win; Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat to Brighton

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were at the center of things on Saturday (January 14) as Manchester United beat arch-rivals Manchester City by 2-1 at Old Trafford. The win dented City’s title hopes while United can now turn their attention to the same after going unbeaten at Old Trafford in their recent run. On the flip side, Liverpool suffered another setback IN their top four chase as they lost to Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United make Old Tarfford fortress

Marcus Rashford kept up his stunning scoring streak to complete an incredible 2-1 comeback win for Manchester United over rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, denting their neighbours’ Premier League title challenge and perhaps launching one of their own.

City looked set to complete back-to-back derby doubles over United when Jack Grealish stepped off the bench to head the visitors in front (60).

But after a VAR check cleared Rashford from being offside in the build-up to Bruno Fernandes' equaliser (78) - to the fury of City's players - the England man turned in Alejandro Garnacho's cross four minutes later to score for a ninth time in a row on his home ground.

Liverpool face another top four setback

Brighton produced a blistering second-half performance to thump Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex and move above their hapless visitors in the Premier League. Liverpool arrived on the south coast knowing they could find themselves as low as ninth in the table - and 10 points off the top four - if results went against them this weekend.

That ought to have been enough to motivate Jurgen Klopp’s side as they pursue Champions League football next season, but they were outplayed by Brighton from the first whistle. Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive outfit were wasteful in the first half but found their range after half-time as Solly March’s double (46, 53) and Danny Welbeck’s volley (81) secured the points on a truly memorable afternoon for the club.

