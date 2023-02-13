Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Man City close gap on Arsenal with 3-1 win against Villa; Manchester United down Leeds 2-0

The Premier League title race took a decisive turn on the weekend as Manchester City closed the gap at the top with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa while Manchester United also were back to winning terms with a 2-0 win against Leeds. Arenal’s failure to win against Brentford on Saturday (February 11) now sees them within three points of City with two head-to-head Premier League games to come. Manchester United on the flip side are also in the conversation as they are just five points off the Gunners.

City respond in style

After a turbulent week in which City were hit with 101 charges of alleged rule-breaking from the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side roared into a three-goal first-half lead through Rodri (4), Ilkay Gundogan (39) and a Riyad Mahrez penalty (45+1).

But Haaland, scorer of 25 Premier League goals this season and creator of City's second, had to be withdrawn at the break due to an apparent thigh injury, becoming a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Arsenal, with Ollie Watkins then pulling a goal back for Villa (61).

That goal ensured Unai Emery's side avoided a heavy defeat, the visitors improving after half-time having been totally dominated in the first period, but the damage was already done at that point, ensuring City capitalised on Arsenal's failure to beat Brentford.

United in title race?

Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West Yorkshire on Super Sunday and treated supporters to another entertaining spectacle. Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road.

After an intriguing, goalless first half, Rashford continued his sensational scoring streak with an exquisite header in the 80th minute before substitute Garnacho's fine finish sealed all three points for the visitors (85).

