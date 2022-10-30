Premier League: Man City secure routine win, Spurs score late winner; LIV & CHE suffer shock defeats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Man City secure routine win, Spurs score late winner; Chelsea suffer 4-1 defeat

Highlights Liverpool and Chelsea both were stunned on Saturday with shock defeats

Spurs scored a 92nd minute winner against Bournemouth

Kevin De Bryune scored the only goal against Leicester City to secure 1-0 win

There was a routine win for Manchester City as they beat Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium thanks to the only goal from Kevin de Bruyne. The day also saw Graham Potter face an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of former club Brighton. In an anticlimax finish at the Vitality Stadium, Spurs beat Bournemouth 3-2 while they trialed 2-0 going into the final half an hour of the match. Liverpool too suffered a late collapse as they lost 2-1 against Leeds at Anfield.

Manchester City secure routine away win

Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half free-kick was enough to hand a Man City side missing Erling Haaland a 1-0 win at Leicester City as the Premier League champions went top of the table.

In a tightly fought contest at the King Power on Saturday lunchtime, Pep Guardiola's side secured "a massive win" thanks to De Bruyne's swerving 49th-minute free-kick that sailed up and over the Leicester wall from 25 yards out, before finding the back of the net off the inside of the post with Danny Ward helpless.

Graham Potter suffers embarrassing defeat against Brighton

Chelsea lost their first game under Graham Potter as the manager endured a nightmare return to Brighton, losing 4-1 at the Amex Stadium.

It was a first half worthy of Halloween weekend as a litany of errors saw the Blues deservedly 3-0 down at the break - and the jubilant Brighton fans chanting 'You're getting sacked in the morning' at Potter.

Spurs win late

Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning second-half comeback by Tottenham as they fought from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth.

The dramatic victory keeps Antonio Conte's third and moves them three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth suffered a third consecutive defeat.

Liverpool suffer shock defeat

Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four.

Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson Becker and consign Liverpool to a second consecutive Premier League defeat and their fourth in 12 games this season.

