  Premier League: Man City leave it late; Leeds stage empathic comeback to record back to back wins

Premier League: Man City leave it late; Leeds stage empathic comeback to record back to back wins

Premier League: Manchester City left it late after they scored a 95th minute winner against Fulham in a topsy-turvy contest at the Etihad stadium. There were wins for the likes of Leeds and Brighton on an eventful day

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2022 7:27 IST
Premier League: Man City leave it late; Leeds stage empathic comeback to record back to back wins

Manchester City are back at the summit of the Premier League (PL) after Erling Haaland scored a 95th-minute winner in a 2-1 win. City who had to dig in deep with 10 men made sure they piped Arsenal to the top spot with the Gunners in action on Sunday at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. The day also saw wins for Leeds, who came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 while Brighton won 3-2 away at Wolves.

City go top after late win

Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty dragged 10-man Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Fulham on a day of high drama at a sodden Etihad Stadium.

Haaland kept his composure to tuck away his 18th league goal of the season after Kevin De Bruyne was fouled by Antonee Robinson in stoppage time to deny Fulham an unlikely point.

Julian Alvarez blasted the hosts in front on 17 minutes after relentless pressure, but referee Darren England's decision to send off Joao Cancelo and award Fulham a penalty turned the game on its head.

Andreas Pereira dispatched the spot-kick (28) to haul the visitors level, but, after a marginal VAR call had already frustrated Haaland, the Norwegian restored City's lead by converting his penalty underneath Bernd Leno with virtually the last kick of the game.

What happened in the rest of PL Saturday games?

Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday  as Leicester continued their revival.

Pascal Gross' late goal earned in-form Brighton a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Wolves in a thrilling game at Molineux.

Adam Lallana's early goal put Brighton ahead early on but Goncalo Guedes soon levelled things up and Wolves actually led when Ruben Neves converted a penalty after Lewis Dunk's handball. But the game turned late in the first half thanks to Kaoru Mitoma.

 

