Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Manchester United

Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Manchester United

Premier League: Jesse Marsch has been sacked as the manager of Premier League outfit Leeds United after their latest defeat on Saturday

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Aditya Pimpale | New Delhi
Updated on: February 07, 2023 6:42 IST
Premier League
Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Manchester United

Premier League outfit Leeds United have parted ways with Jesse Marsch after the club’s latest struggle with relegation. Leeds who are in the third year of their PL season having returned from the Championship, narrowly avoided relegation last season on the final day of the season and will look to do the same this term. With Manchester United to come in the next PL game, the backroom trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the side when Leeds face Manchester United in the next game.

Marsch faces axe

The 49-year-old was appointed as the successor to Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and helped preserve the club's Premier League status, which was secured with a dramatic final day win at Brentford in May.

Marsch then oversaw more than £140m of spending across the summer and January transfer windows, but Leeds find themselves at the wrong end of the table in 17th place. Leeds have announced Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will coach the team until a replacement for Marsch is found, including for the Premier League game at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Skubala was named as the club's U21 head coach in 2022, Gallardo is the development coach, and Armas joined in January after previously working at Man Utd. Marsch's final game in charge was the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, which extended their winless run in the Premier League to seven matches.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; expected to play BBL and T20 leagues

Other big news ahead of Man United double-header

Leeds also confirmed coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have also left the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

Related Stories
Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea break PL record to sign WC-winner Enzo Fernandez; Porro joins Spurs

Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea break PL record to sign WC-winner Enzo Fernandez; Porro joins Spurs

Premier League: Big spending Chelsea's woes continue as Fulham earn creditable draw in London derby

Premier League: Big spending Chelsea's woes continue as Fulham earn creditable draw in London derby

Premier League:Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat, Arsenal stunned in Dyche debut; Man Utd win 2-1

Premier League:Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat, Arsenal stunned in Dyche debut; Man Utd win 2-1

"The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Speaking after Sunday's loss to Forest in what proved to be his final post-match interview as Leeds boss, Marsch told Sky Sports: "I'm frustrated and disappointed.

Leeds face Manchester United in a double-header this week in the PL, with first meeting on Wednesday (February 8) at Old Trafford followed by another at Eland Road on Sunday.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News