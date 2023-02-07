Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Leeds United part ways with Jesse Marsch; backroom trio take charge against Manchester United

Premier League outfit Leeds United have parted ways with Jesse Marsch after the club’s latest struggle with relegation. Leeds who are in the third year of their PL season having returned from the Championship, narrowly avoided relegation last season on the final day of the season and will look to do the same this term. With Manchester United to come in the next PL game, the backroom trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the side when Leeds face Manchester United in the next game.

Marsch faces axe

The 49-year-old was appointed as the successor to Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and helped preserve the club's Premier League status, which was secured with a dramatic final day win at Brentford in May.

Marsch then oversaw more than £140m of spending across the summer and January transfer windows, but Leeds find themselves at the wrong end of the table in 17th place. Leeds have announced Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will coach the team until a replacement for Marsch is found, including for the Premier League game at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Skubala was named as the club's U21 head coach in 2022, Gallardo is the development coach, and Armas joined in January after previously working at Man Utd. Marsch's final game in charge was the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, which extended their winless run in the Premier League to seven matches.

Other big news ahead of Man United double-header

Leeds also confirmed coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have also left the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Speaking after Sunday's loss to Forest in what proved to be his final post-match interview as Leeds boss, Marsch told Sky Sports: "I'm frustrated and disappointed.

Leeds face Manchester United in a double-header this week in the PL, with first meeting on Wednesday (February 8) at Old Trafford followed by another at Eland Road on Sunday.

