Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2022 8:23 IST
Premier League
Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Former Arsenal manager Unia Emery returns to PL to succeed Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa

Highlights

  • Emery will succeed former boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa
  • The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1
  • Emery's previous managerial spell in the PL ended 3 years ago when he was sacked by Arsenal

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been appointed as the new Aston Villa manager after making his move from Villareal. Emery who will now be tasked to take Villa away from the relegation zone in the Premier League (PL) will succeed former boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was shown the exit doors by the management. As things stand, Emery will take charge of the team in coming days after he mutually agreed to end his stint as Villareal manager.

The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday, November 6.

The Spaniard will hold a farewell press conference with Villarreal on Tuesday. He joined the club in the summer of 2020 and led them to glory in the Europa League - at United's expense - at the end of his first season.

Emery continued to impress in his second campaign, guiding Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals for just the second time in their history.

Emery's previous managerial spell in the Premier League ended three years ago when he was sacked by Arsenal. He turned down a return to England last year when he was approached by Newcastle.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach has an interesting trophy cabinet having won titles at all clubs except Arsenal, where he lost in the final of the 2019 Europa League. A proven pedigree with European success could see Villa bounce back after a disappointing start to the season s they try to set the tone.

Unai Emery’s Trophy Cabinet

Sevilla

UEFA Europa League: 2013–14,2014–15, 2015–16

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1: 2017–18

Coupe de France: 2016–17, 2017–18

Coupe de la Ligue: 2016–17, 2017–18

Trophée des Champions: 2016, 2017

Arsenal

UEFA Europa League runner-up: 2018–19

Villarreal

UEFA Europa League: 2020–21

 

