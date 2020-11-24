Premier League: Eight new COVID-19 cases found in latest round of testing

Eight new positive coronavirus cases have been found in the latest round of testing conducted by Premier League, England's top-tier football tournament.
In a statement, Premier League said on Monday that 1,530 players and club staff were tested from November 16 to 22 in the latest round.
Premier League: Liverpool cruise to victory over Leicester; Arsenal play goalless draw against Leeds
"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday November 16 and Sunday November 22, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the league said on Monday.
The players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
A total of 76 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected till now in 12 rounds of testing conducted by Premier League since August.