Premier League clubs break all-time transfer fee record by spending over Rs 38,000 cr in summer

New Delhi:

Premier League clubs have set a new summer transfer record after spending £3.46bn (Rs 38,041.66 crore), taking their expenditure well beyond the previous high of £3.14bn recorded 12 months ago. The new mark was reached after Manchester City's £60m (over Rs 659.67 crore) deal for Iliman Ndiaye from Everton pushed the league's total beyond last year's figure on transfer deadline day. The subsequent confirmation of Enzo Fernandez's £125m move from Chelsea to City further increased the overall spending.

Deadline day alone produced £475m (over Rs 5222.48 crore) in transfer fees, compared with £391m during the final day of last summer's window. The latest total is more than three times the £1.13bn spent by Premier League clubs five years ago.

The spending surge has also reshaped the list of football's most expensive transfers. Three of the 10 costliest deals in the sport's history were completed this summer by Premier League clubs, while four of the league's five biggest transfers ever took place during the window.

Some of the biggest signings this season

Fernandez's £125m switch to City became the most expensive deal of the summer, ahead of City's £116m purchase of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Chelsea spent £117m on Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, while Liverpool agreed an initial £106m fee for Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal potentially reaching £123m.

Manchester City finished as the biggest spenders, committing £458m to new players. The figure surpassed Liverpool's previous Premier League record of £415m for a single window. However, City also generated £304m through player sales. On the other hand, Chelsea spent £349m, although sales worth £382m left the club with a £33m net profit. Tottenham followed with expenditure of £302m.

Ipswich Town spend more than Man Utd, PSG, Barcelona

Upon returning to the Premier League, Ipswich Town spent £171m, which is more than Manchester United's £148m outlay. The scale of spending among English clubs was underlined by Ipswich investing more than Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus and reigning European champions Paris St-Germain.

“When you're going for a Premier League job, you know it's going to be very competitive and Ipswich Town did a lot of work to find the right person, and I'm grateful they chose me. I'm coming back much better than before and there's unfinished business for me and for Ipswich Town. We have a point to prove, and I like that. I like the idea of building something here, competing against clubs with more Premier League history, and showing that we belong here in the top-flight. There's a lot of work ahead, but I'm really excited to get started,” Ipswich Town’s new manager Gary O'Neil told JioHotstar.

Eventually, eleven of the 20 Premier League clubs broke their transfer records during the window. Out of which, six did so more than once. Coventry set a new club record four times, eventually making Caleb Yirenkyi their most expensive signing at £23.1m.

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