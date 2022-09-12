Premier League: CHE vs LIV officially postponed; MAN UTD vs LEEDS also called off

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Man Utd vs Leeds, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

The Premier League (PL) has officially postponed the weekend's blockbuster clash between Chelsea and Liverpool after the authorities were unable to provide enough security for the clash. The weekend will also see Manchester United's PL clash against Leeds get postponed while a few more fixtures could further be rescheduled. The authorities in London are currently involved in preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Manchester United's match against Leeds at Old Trafford and Chelsea and Liverpool's clash at Stamford Bridge, scheduled for 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm (IST) on September 18, respectively, have been postponed, while Brighton's match with Crystal Palace on September 17 remains off despite the cancellation of a proposed train strike.

All Premier League matches were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 as English football embarked on a period of reflection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Football Association confirmed on Monday that football would return this week, though limitations to police resources surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19 have forced further postponements and rearrangements.

A Premier League statement read: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

Other fixtures to go ahead

On September 18, Brentford vs Arsenal has been moved to a 4:30 pm kick-off, while Everton vs West Ham will now take place at 6:45 pm.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place at 3:30 pm on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, with the entire football schedule postponed that day.

