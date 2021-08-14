Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores hat-trick, Pogba sets up 4 as Manchester United rout Leeds 5-1

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick and Paul Pogba set up four goals as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 Saturday to make a statement about its Premier League title credentials.

On a day when Jadon Sancho made his debut off the bench and Raphael Varane was presented as the club’s second big signing, a packed crowd at Old Trafford was treated to a midfield clinic by United’s two most high-profile players against a fierce local rival.

Pogba set up Fernandes for United’s 30th-minute opener and, after Luke Ayling equalized with a long-range strike in the 49th, played in Mason Greenwood for a low angle shot that regained the lead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes was the beneficiary of another through-ball from Pogba before cutting inside and driving in a low effort that just went over the line before being cleared away by Ayling.

And after Fernandes completed his first hat trick for United by running onto a long pass by Victor Lindelof and rifling a shot high into the net, Pogba made it four assists for the match — one more than he managed in the whole of last season — by providing the cross that Fred swept home in the 68th.

Sancho, signed from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million, was given the final 15 minutes as a substitute to soak in the Old Trafford atmosphere in front of 72,722 fans, who had earlier seen Varane walk onto the field holding a team jersey and take a selfie in the center circle before the match after finalizing his move from Real Madrid.

United beat Leeds 6-2 at home last season, though there were no fans inside the stadium to see it.