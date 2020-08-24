Premier League: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent deals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Both Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari had joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

Arsenal are also close to signing defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Ligue One side Lille.

Meanwhile, on the other side of London, Chelsea are close to complete the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. The 21-year-old is set to join the London club on a five-year deal, according to reputed football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

