Arsenal are back to the summit of the Premier League after they thrashed Bretford 3-0 in the London derby. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, and Fábio Vieira secured an emphatic win. As a result, the Gunners are back to the summit of the PL standings after both Manchester City and Tottenham won on Saturday.

Vieira, making his first Premier League start in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, rifled a stunning effort in off the post from 25 yards out (49) to cap a commanding victory for Mikel Arteta's men.

Earlier, the impressive William Saliba had opened the scoring with a flicked, near-post header from Bukayo Saka's corner (17), before Gabriel Jesus doubled Arsenal's advantage with a similarly well-taken header from Granit Xhaka's diagonal center (28).

The Gunners' last visit to the Gtech Community Stadium ended in a dismal 2-0 defeat on the opening day of last season but on this occasion they were dominant, the victory underlining their recent improvement and sending them a point clear of Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal even had time to make Premier League history in stoppage time as Arteta sent on academy player Ethan Nwaneri, who only turned 15 in March, to become the youngest-ever player to feature in the competition.

The win sees the Gunners go on 18 points while Spurs and Man City are on 17 points. The clash against Manchester United in the fortnight was the only time they dropped points in the season, while both Spurs and City who were destined to meet last week are still unbeaten. Spurs beat Leicester 6-2 while Wolves were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

The next clash in the PL will be a decisive one as Arsenal host Tottenham in the PL after the international break at the Emirates Stadium.

