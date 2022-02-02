Premier League 2022: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves Arsenal FC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AUBA File photo of Gabon professional football player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Premier League club Arsenal has confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has indeed left the club.

"We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club," Arsenal said in an official statement.

He had joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19.

He scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and scored again at Wembley as we won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of last season.

Auba was also the Gunners' captain for the past two-and-a-half seasons and made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals in all competitions.

The 32-year-old was named African Footballer of the Year in 2015 and won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in 2017 during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

His previous clubs have been AC Milan, Dijon (loan), Lille (loan), Monaco (loan), and Saint-Etienne, together with representing Gabon 72 times.

