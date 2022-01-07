Premier League 2021-22: Newcastle United sign Trippier from Atletico Madrid

Follow us on Image Source : KIERAN TRIPPIER (TWITTER) Kieran Trippier returns to the Premier League two and a half years after leaving Tottenham to join Atletico.

Highlights Trippier was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle

As per reports, the move is costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million)

The transfer comes at a time when Newcastle are struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League

Newcastle United roped in English right-back Kieran Trippier for an undisclosed fee from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Friday. This turns out to be the biggest signing of the club since the club enters the first transfer window since new Saudi owners took over.

The 31-year-old defender, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).

Newcastle are in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of their 19 games so far. Their chances of escaping relegation could hinge on how successful their January transfer window proves.

The resources available to the club are significantly greater than their relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund’s purchase of Newcastle in October, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.

Trippier returns to the Premier League two and a half years after leaving Tottenham to join Atletico. He was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle.

“I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” Trippier said.

“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started."

(Reported by AP)