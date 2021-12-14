Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Online, TV

Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League Online

What time will the Manchester City vs Leeds United match kick-off?

Pep Guardiola is expecting another difficult game against a Leeds side that took four points off Manchester City last season. City went on to win the title and has a one-point lead in the standings over Liverpool approaching the midway point. “Leeds are one of our toughest opponents," Guardiola said. “We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games." But Leeds is 15th in the 20-team standings and with a lengthy injury list. (AP)

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City vs Leeds United will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning), December 15, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Leeds United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester City vs Leeds United match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Leeds United fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Leeds United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.