Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and where to watch Online, TV

What time will the Arsenal vs West Ham match kick-off?

Arsenal hosts West Ham in a match between teams fighting over fourth place in the Premier League behind the three clubs who have pulled clear and look to be battling for the title — Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. West Ham currently occupies fourth but could get overtaken by Arsenal, which is two points back in sixth. The visitors have a good record in the big games this season, having beaten Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks and also eliminated Manchester City from the English League Cup. (AP)

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs West Ham will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday night (Thursday morning), December 16, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs West Ham match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs West Ham match in India.

How to live stream the Arsenal vs West Ham fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs West Ham will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.