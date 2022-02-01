Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Premier League 2022: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported, Man City top of standings

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Updated on: February 01, 2022 13:20 IST
The match between Man City and Southampton in the Premier League 2022 ends in a draw. (File photo)
Image Source : TWITTER/MANCHESTER CITY

The match between Man City and Southampton in the Premier League 2022 ends in a draw. (File photo)

Highlights

  • It was also confirmed 85 per cent of players have received one, two, or three COVID vaccination dose
  • Currently, Manchester City is at the top of the standings closely followed by Liverpool.
  • "The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff."

The Premier League has confirmed that between Monday, January 24 and Sunday, January 30, 1,947 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

Of these, there were 11 new positive cases.

"Overall testing numbers are lower in this reporting period due to squads being away from training grounds as a result of the Premier League's mid-season player break," Premier League said in an official statement.

It was also confirmed 85 per cent of players have received one, two, or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 92 per cent of players and club staff on the vaccination journey.

"The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government's public health vaccination messaging," stated the release. After a mid-season break, Premier League action would begin from this Saturday, February 5.

Currently, Manchester City is at the top of the standings closely followed by Liverpool.

(Reported by ANI)

