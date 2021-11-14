Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO Portugal vs Serbia Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Match POR vs SRB Live Online on Sony Liv, JioTV.

Portugal vs Serbia Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live POR vs SRB Online

Portugal vs Serbia Live Streaming: Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group A Live Match POR vs SRB Online on Facebook

When is the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s chance to play at possibly his last World Cup could hinge on the result of Portugal's winner-take-all clash against Serbia. The two teams are tied on points atop Group A before they meet in Lisbon and can't be caught by others. Portugal have the better goal difference. Serbia rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Portugal in March. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Portugal vs Serbia Live Online.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia will take place on Monday (Sunday night), November 15.

What are the timings of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match Portugal vs Serbia being played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia will be played at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Portugal vs Serbia will live stream on Sony Liv and JioTV.