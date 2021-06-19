Follow us on Image Source : AP Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Germany Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch POR vs GER Live Online on SonyLIV

When is Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match? Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match will take place on Friday, June 19. What are the timings of Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match? Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Where is Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match? Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match will be played at the Puskás Aréna. Which TV channel will broadcast Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match? Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. Where can you live stream Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match? Portugal vs Germany Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.

Two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's opener against Hungary put him at the top of the Euro's goal-scoring list with 11 strikes. On Saturday, he will aim to join Iran's Ali Dae at the top of the all-time international list. Germany, on the other hand, have players who haven't been scored at the continental tournament, and the team will be heading into the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat to France. Pressure will be on the former world champions as they will look to survive in the competition while Portugal will be aiming to reach the Round of 16, which will be assured even with a draw of the defending champions are held in the Munich tie. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Portugal vs Germany Live Streaming Euro 2020 online on SonyLIV.