Cristiano Ronaldo scored his world record-extending 117 goals for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland.

Before this encounter, Ronaldo had gone nearly nine months without an international goal. In the match, Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0 on Sunday.

After scoring twice in four first-half minutes, Ronaldo missed two more good chances before halftime. The Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel got two good saves late in a lopsided League A game between World Cup-bound teams in Lisbon.

Looking at his son scoring goals, Ronaldo's mother got emotional and couldn't control her tears

However, this was not the first time his mother had tears of happiness.

In September last year when Manchester United's Ronaldo owned his second home debut at Old Trafford by scoring twice.

It's now 117 goals in 188 international games for the 37-year-old Ronaldo heading to his fifth World Cup in November.

Portugal is in a group with Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana.