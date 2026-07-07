POR vs ESP FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal prepare for crucial clash

Arlington (Texas):

Portugal and Spain are facing off in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides are slated to meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and with the clash one of the most anticipated in the tournament, both sides will hope to put in their best performance and advance to the quarter-finals. Notably, Portugal will be coming into the game on the back of a close, thrilling win against Croatia.

Furthermore, Spain will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Austria in the round of 32 stage of the tournament, and coming on the back of a dominant victory, Spain will hope to carry forward their momentum against Portugal as well.