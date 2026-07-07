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  4. POR vs ESP FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal prepare for crucial clash
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POR vs ESP FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal prepare for crucial clash

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting encounters in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal is taking on Spain in the round of 16 of the tournament at the Dallas Stadium Arlington, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing.

Portugal football
Portugal football Image Source : AP
Arlington (Texas):

Portugal and Spain are facing off in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides are slated to meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and with the clash one of the most anticipated in the tournament, both sides will hope to put in their best performance and advance to the quarter-finals. Notably, Portugal will be coming into the game on the back of a close, thrilling win against Croatia. 

Furthermore, Spain will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Austria in the round of 32 stage of the tournament, and coming on the back of a dominant victory, Spain will hope to carry forward their momentum against Portugal as well. 

 

Live updates :POR vs SPA FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal prepare for crucial clash

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  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players out in the middle!

    The players are out in the middle, and it is time for the national anthem. We are just minutes away from the start of the game here.

  • 12:10 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Portugal XI: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Neto, Fernandes, Felix, Ronaldo.

    Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Curbasi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Olmo, Pedri, Yamal, Baena, Oyarzabal.

  • 12:07 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for the round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026! The two sides are meeting in Dallas, and both sides will aim to put in their best performance.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal Football Spain Football Team Cristiano Ronaldo
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