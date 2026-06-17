June 17, 2026
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  4. POR vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s campaign begins, Portugal announce playing XI
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POR vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s campaign begins, Portugal announce playing XI

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K campaign against DR Congo, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the side. Roberto Martinez’s men enter as favourites despite missing Ruben Dias, while the Leopards target a memorable start on their return to the World Cup.

Portugal team
Portugal team Image Source : AFP
New York:

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday evening. They enter the tournament with high expectations under Roberto Martinez, boasting world-class players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. However, they have faced a major roadblock as star defender Ruben Dias will miss the clash. 

DR Congo, on the other hand, arrive at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, making this a historic occasion for the Leopards. Under coach Sebastien Desabre, they have developed into a disciplined and organised team built on defensive solidity and quick counterattacks. Experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yoane Wissa give them the quality to challenge stronger opponents.

The key battle could be Portugal’s creative midfield against DR Congo’s compact defensive structure. Portugal are expected to dominate possession, but breaking down a well-drilled Congolese side may require patience and precision. DR Congo, meanwhile, will look to exploit transitions and set pieces whenever opportunities arise.

 

Live updates :POR vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:41 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good evening, Portugal fans!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo from Houston. Both teams have already announced their playing XIs, as a thrilling game is expected. Can Ronaldo start the season on fire, that's the million dollar question now. 

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