POR vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s campaign begins, Portugal announce playing XI

New York:

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday evening. They enter the tournament with high expectations under Roberto Martinez, boasting world-class players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. However, they have faced a major roadblock as star defender Ruben Dias will miss the clash.

DR Congo, on the other hand, arrive at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, making this a historic occasion for the Leopards. Under coach Sebastien Desabre, they have developed into a disciplined and organised team built on defensive solidity and quick counterattacks. Experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yoane Wissa give them the quality to challenge stronger opponents.

The key battle could be Portugal’s creative midfield against DR Congo’s compact defensive structure. Portugal are expected to dominate possession, but breaking down a well-drilled Congolese side may require patience and precision. DR Congo, meanwhile, will look to exploit transitions and set pieces whenever opportunities arise.