Premier League: PL weekend fixtures postponed to mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

The fixtures in the Premier League (PL) have been postponed for the weekend to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal family of England on Thursday saw the last of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The Football Federation (FA) has now decided to postpone all the fixtures on the weekend in the PL to pay its tribute while all the activiites will remain shut.

Image Source : GETTYManchester United pay tribute to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she spent much of the summer. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

PL clubs join hands to pay tribute

All the clubs in England joined hands as they turned their club logos go black and white on socail media to mourn the death of the queen. Manchester United and West Ham United paid its tribute to The Queen on Thursday night with a minute's silence and black armbands in memory of Her Majesty.

The weekend was set for a huge clash between two undefeated teams as Tottenham Hotspur were set to face Manchester City. The news of the sad demise now means that the fixture will be rescheduled later and will see their unbeaten run continue for another weekend. The weekend would have also seen Graham Potter make his Chelsea managerial debut after he agreed to join the London giants. It is also noted that along with PL all the EFL fixtures will also be postponed for the weekend.

ECB also pays tribute

While football was not the only sport that paid its tribute to the queen as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced Friday's play between England and South Africa in the Test match at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

The US Open tennis tournament will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence and a photo montage ahead of the first women's semi-final on Thursday evening.

