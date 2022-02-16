Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
  5. Pepe suspended for role in brawl at end of Portuguese game

The veteran Porto defender was red-carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday.

PORTO, Portugal Published on: February 16, 2022 12:42 IST
Image Source : MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES

Pepe (far left) saw a red card for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on February 11, 2022.

Highlights

  • Sporting's Bruno Tabata was also suspended for 2 games after being accused of pushing Porto official
  • Suspensions for both players could be extended to up to 2 years after cases are fully analaysed
  • They were among four players — two from each team — who were sent off

Porto defender Pepe was suspended for two matches on Tuesday after being accused of kicking an official from another team during a brawl in the Portuguese league last week.

The veteran Portugal international was red-carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday.

Sporting midfielder Bruno Tabata also was suspended for two matches after being accused of pushing a Porto club official during the brawl.

The suspensions for both players could be extended to up to two years after their cases are fully analysed.

They were among four players — two from each team — who were sent off.

Porto sits six points ahead of second-place Sporting at the top of the Portuguese league standings. Sporting is the current champion.

(Reported by AP)

