Legendary coach Pep Guardiola has urged the Portugal Football Federation to give Cristiano Ronaldo a fitting send-off after the forward’s 23-year international career ended amid disagreements over his departure from the national team.

The former Manchester City manager believes the circumstances of Ronaldo’s exit should not overshadow his contribution to Portuguese football. He wants the federation to acknowledge that and arrange a celebration that recognises the striker’s achievements and the influence he has had on successive generations of players.

“Cristiano cannot leave in that manner, and the Portuguese national team cannot let Cristiano leave in that manner,” Guardiola said during a conversation with Brazilian football great Romario on his YouTube channel

Meanwhile, the 23-year association between Ronaldo and Portugal has produced 234 international appearances and 146 goals. He played the most number of matches in international football and also finished as the highest scorer ever. He also played a pivotal role in Portugal winning the 2016 Euro and a couple of Nations League titles.

Ronaldo’s sudden international retirement

Tensions involving head coach Jorge Jesus complicated the closing stages of his international career. Ronaldo had openly voiced dissatisfaction over the handling of his involvement in a Nations League fixture, with the disagreement eventually resulting in his departure from the national team camp. Guardiola believes the episode should be resolved without diminishing the forward’s overall legacy.

“You don’t judge a trajectory based on one month, two months, or a disagreement or misunderstanding between two people. There is an entire career behind it, and that career has to be recognised,” he said.

The Spaniard also highlighted the importance of setting an example for young footballers, arguing that the treatment of legendary players can influence how future generations understand the game and its values. “Of course, they have to organise a celebration and make him feel appreciated. He deserves that. They should make an effort and say, ‘Let’s forget what has happened,’” he added.

Explaining his point, Guardiola pointed to Barcelona and Manchester City as clubs that understand the importance of acknowledging their influential players when their journeys come to an end. “It's the same with great clubs. Barcelona has learnt that. Manchester City does it incredibly well,” he said.

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