Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Pep Guardiola undergoes back surgery; likely to miss Manchester City's next two fixtures

Pep Guardiola undergoes back surgery; likely to miss Manchester City's next two fixtures

The manager of Manchester City Pep Guardiola has undergone back surgery and will rejoin the team after rehab.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2023 8:22 IST
Pep Guardiola
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is set to miss his team's next two fixtures in the Premier League after undergoing back surgery. City are slated to play Sheffield United and Fulham in their upcoming matches on Sunday, August 27 and Saturday, September 2 and Guardiola is not going to be available for the same. Juanma Lillo, Guardiola's assistant will take charge in his absence.

As per a statement released from the club, Guardiola was battling back pain for quite some time and was in discomfort. To get rid of the constant pain the Machester City boss flew to Barcelona in Spain to undergo surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca.

The club also informed that the surgery turned out to be a success and the 52-year-old will undergo rehabilitation in Barcelona before rejoining the team in the ongoing Premier League. 

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon," the statement read.

Related Stories
FIFA World Cup 2023: Sweden record easy win over hosts Australia to claim another Bronze medal

FIFA World Cup 2023: Sweden record easy win over hosts Australia to claim another Bronze medal

FIFA World Cup 2023 Final: Spain overcome England challenge to claim maiden World Cup title

FIFA World Cup 2023 Final: Spain overcome England challenge to claim maiden World Cup title

Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach for two years

Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach for two years

The defending champions City have made an impressive start to the latest season of the Premier League. They started off with a convincing win 3-0 over Burnley as Erling Haaland and Rodri displayed praiseworthy performances. Playing in their second fixture of the season against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, a noteworthy assist from Phil Foden saw Julian Alvarez score the only goal of the game in the 31st minute and it turned out to be decisive as the hosts emerged victorious.

City are second on the points table with two wins in as many games and have accumulated a total of six points to their credit.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News