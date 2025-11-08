Pep Guardiola set to coach 1000th game, calls Liverpool 'perfect rival' for milestone Pep Guardiola celebrates his 1,000th game as a manager when Manchester City face Liverpool, calling it the perfect stage for his milestone. Reflecting on his journey and rivalry with Liverpool, he credits passion and dedication for his remarkable success.

MANCHESTER:

Pep Guardiola is set to celebrate a historic milestone on Sunday when he takes charge of his 1,000th match as a professional manager, with Manchester City facing Liverpool in a high-stakes Premier League clash at the Etihad. The City boss called it the perfect fixture for such an occasion, as his side meets their most persistent domestic rivals in what has become one of English football’s defining modern rivalries.

Since making his managerial debut with Barcelona B in 2007, Guardiola has built a reputation as one of the most successful coaches in world football. His journey from the Spanish fourth division to the top tier of the Premier League has been marked by remarkable consistency, tactical innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Over his career, he has collected 12 league titles and three Champions League crowns across spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City.

“Liverpool have been the biggest rival in this country, and it could not be better, to be honest. I think we pushed Liverpool to be better and Liverpool pushed us to be better. That's for sure,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday

Guardiola believes he can’t repeat his historic career

Now at the helm of a City side chasing yet another Premier League crown, Guardiola reflected on the longevity of his career and the intensity of the challenges that have shaped him.

“The journey and the experiences have been unbelievable,” he said. Notably, his record speaks for itself. With 715 victories from his first 999 matches, a winning rate that underscores his dominance across different leagues and eras. “The numbers are insane. It's difficult to reach it, and if I started again, I would not reach it,” Guardiola admitted.

Recently inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame 1,000 Club, Guardiola was asked whether he considers himself the greatest. “They are completely right! Of course, I can say I've been part of history because the numbers show success, and it's been nice to watch my teams. But I never started thinking, 'I want to be the best.'”