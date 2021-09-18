Pele Health Live Updates: Brazil football great in 'semi-intensive care', says daughter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMKELYNASCIMENTO Pele Live Updates: Brazil football great in 'semi-intensive care', says daughter

Brazil football great Pele was re-admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after facing problems with breathing on Thursday night. The Albert Enstein Hospital had said that the 8-year-old Brazilian had "brief breathing instability," resulting in a re-admission. The development came two days after Pele took to his social media profile on Instagram to confirm on social media that he is feeling well and that he had been visited by family members during the day.

Pele Health Live Updates: Daughter says Brazilian legend in "semi-intensive care"

09.30 AM: Nascimento did not comment on local media reports saying the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is back in intensive care.

08.50 AM: The Brazilian legend's daughter Kely Nascimento said that Pele “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital. Kely Nascimento posted a picture Friday with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.

“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely Nascimento said. “The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back.”

“Today he took two forwards!" she added, without giving more details.

08:45 AM: Pele had undergone a surgery for colon tumor, which was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery took place on Sept. 4.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.