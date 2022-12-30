From Ronaldo to Messi to Neymar, here's how footballers shared heartfelt tribute to Pele

Follow us on Image Source : LIONEL MESSI/INSTAGRAM Messi and Pele

Brazil's football legend and three-time World Cup winner Pele passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday. He had been hospitalized for over a month with multiple ailments. Football players across the world shared emotional posts and poured social media with their condolences

"Before Pele, '10' was just a number. I read that somewhere at some point in my life. But that line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He transformed football into art and entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black, and above all, he gave Brazil visibility in Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure," Brazil's star player Neymar expressed.

"A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, and always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele," Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese soccer star bid farewell to Pele by writing a heartfelt message.

Football legend Lionel Messi posted "Rest in Peace" on his Instagram handle.

Kylian Mbappe, France's star player posted an emotional message, "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING"

"Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP," Erling Haaland, Manchested United striker posted.

Former England footballers Gary Lineker and Sir Geoff Hurst paid tribute to the Brazil legend.

Apart from footballers across the world, some greatest personalities also shared emotional posts.

"Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him," Barack Obama shared his condolences.

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him, Joe Biden posted.

Football clubs:

"Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world," Manchester United football club posted.

In his career, Pele played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

