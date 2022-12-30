Pele and tale of World records, know Brazil legend's achievements as he leaves for heaven

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pele and a tale of World records

Brazil's legendary footballer and one of the greatest players to ever play the game Pele bid goodbye to the World on Thursday after a long battle with Cancer. The Brazilian legend took his last breath in the Brazilian capital Sao Paulo aged 82. The World mourns the death of the iconic star as tributes have poured from every corner of the World. Here we take a look at some of the World records shattered by Pele.

Youngest to play in a World Cup

The Brazilian legend, who debuted for his national team in 1957, became the youngest ever to play in a FIFA World Cup in 1958. Pele had a brilliant debut World Cup where he scored 6 goals in four games. The Brazilian legend held the record for being the youngest player to feature in World Cup before Ireland's Norman Whiteside achieved that feat in 1982.

Youngest to score a World Cup hat-trick

At just 17 years and 244 days of age, Pele became the youngest ever to score a World Cup hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 1958. The Brazilian star achieved the feat in a semifinal against France.

Youngest to win a FIFA World Cup

In a long list of World records, the Brazilian legend went on to win his first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1958. Pele, who was 17, scored 6 goals in the tournament, including 2 in the final against the hosts Sweden in a 5-2 win. He became the youngest to win a FIFA World Cup.

Only player to win 3 World Cups in history

Pele also boasts the World record of being the only player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to win the coveted trophy three times. His team became the second team ever to defend the World Cup in 1962 after Italy achieved the feat in 1934 and 1938. Pele later belted his third trophy in 1970.

Most career goals

Pele is also accredited with scoring the most goals in his entire career. According to Guinness World Records and FIFA, Pelé scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games. The goals came in friendly matches, amateur club level, reserve team and junior national games.

Joint highest goal scorer for Brazil

Pele is also the joint-highest goal scorer for Brazil. He netted the ball 77 times in 92 matches. Neymar equalled his record in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Leading goal scorer for Santos

The Brazilian International played for Santos at the club level. He is the all-time leading goal scorer for his club. Pele found the back of the nets on 643 occasions in 659 matches.

