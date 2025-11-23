Paul Pogba makes return to professional football after two years, Bruno Fernandes reacts to his comeback French midfielder Paul Pogba made a thrilling comeback to professional football after serving his 18-month doping ban. Returning to the sport, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes came forward and reacted to Pogba's comeback.

In a major development, veteran French midfielder Paul Pogba made his return to professional football after his doping ban. It is worth noting that Pogba was previously banned from football for four years in 2023, but his ban was reduced to 18 months.

Representing Juventus at the time, Pogba’s contract was terminated, and he was recently signed by French side AS Monaco. He finally made his return to the sport after he featured for Monaco against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on November 22.

In a brilliant moment, as Pogba made his return, Manchester United skipper and his ex-teammate Bruno Fernandes took to Instagram and reacted to Pogba’s comeback. “Pogbaaaaack,” Bruno Fernandes posted on his Instagram story.

Paul Pogba reflects on his return

Building his fitness to make a return to Ligue 1, Paul Pogba took centre stage and talked about what it took from his side to make the comeback to professional football.

"I was disappointed to lose this match. It's Paul Pogba's return, but I play for Monaco, and I don't like losing. I was really happy on one hand, but on the other, I was disappointed with the result and what we did on the pitch,” Pogba told RMC Sports.

He also talked about the reception that he received from the fans on his return to the sport. "It touched me, the reception. Seeing the crowd stand up and applaud, I wasn't expecting that. A big thank you to the fans who personally supported me. The feeling was good, I wanted to bring good energy, not concede a goal, enjoy myself, it's been a long time. I'm relieved to be back playing football, what I love most in the world. There's still work to do to get back to full fitness,” he added.

