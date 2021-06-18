Patrik Schick scores, Czechs draw 1-1 with Croatia at Euro 2020

Follow us on Image Source : AP Czech Republic's Patrik Schick

With blood still dripping from his nose, Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick stepped up to the penalty spot and scored his tournament-leading third goal. Ivan Perišić then made sure to keep Croatia alive at the European Championship.

The two sides ended up drawing 1-1 on Friday, giving both teams a chance to advance to the round of 16 from their final Group D matches on Tuesday.

Schick was awarded the penalty after being elbowed in the face by Croatia defender Dejan Lovren while both challenged for the ball in the air. The referee awarded the spot kick after a video review and gave a yellow card to Lovren. The Croatians argued that it was accidental contact.

Schick wasn't bothered by the blood or the arguments, slamming the ball into the left corner in the 37th minute.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, who had promised a much more attacking team after the loss to England, made a double substitution at the start of the second half. It worked for a few moments anyway.

Andrej Kramarić won the ball in midfield and released Perišić, who skipped past right back Vladimír Coufal and volleyed the ball past Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.

The Czech Republic now has four points in the group, while Croatia has one from its two matches after losing to England 1-0 on Sunday.

Croatia played better against the Czechs than they did against England, but the team still lacks the spark that took it to the 2018 World Cup final.

The Croats will next face Scotland on Tuesday at Hampden Park, needing a win. The Czechs will play England at Wembley Stadium.