Patrice Evra shares personal chat screenshot with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of forward's Man Utd comeback

Patrice Evra has shared a detailed conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo before his return to Manchester United was announced.

Evra revealed his personal WhatsApp chat with Ronaldo on his Instagram account.

City was considering an option to buy the Portugal forward after its top target, Harry Kane, said he was staying at Tottenham for now. But City got competition for Ronaldo in its neighbour, United, for whom Ronaldo played from 2003-09.

Taking to his official Twitter profile, Patrice Evra shared the screenshot from his personal chat. Ronaldo revealed to his former teammate that he would come to "our club," referring to Manchester United.

Evra has played with Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2006-2009.

"People have to calm down sometimes!!! He say he’s coming home relaxxx, now i can post it. BIGGEST TRANSFER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY #ilovethisgame @Cristiano @ManUtd #loyalty #positive4evra #manchesterunited," wrote Evra on his official profile.

Earlier, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hinted at Ronaldo's arrival during his press conference ahead of United's match against Wolves in the Premier League.

“We’ve always had a good communication," United manager Solskjaer said Friday, when asked about Ronaldo. "I know Bruno (Fernandes, the Portugal midfielder) has been talking to him as well.

“He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here,” Solskjaer added.

He didn’t start Juventus’ opening match of the Italian league season, against Udinese last weekend, amid reports he had asked to be on the bench. He came on in the second half and had an injury-time goal ruled out in a 2-2 draw.