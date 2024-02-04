Kylian Mbappé to join Real Madrid | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kylian Mbappe playing against FC Metz in Ligue One.

Arguably one of the best forwards going around in the world of football, Kylian Mbappé, has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain gets over this summer.

As per the French publication, Le Parisien, the star footballer is in talks with the Spanish club and a confirmation might come any time soon. The report claims that Mbappé has declined a pay rise of €72 million offered by PSG.

If Mbappé decides to make a move to Real Madrid then it will be a huge success for them as it would be on a free transfer.

Notably, the 2018 World Cup winner had earlier quashed the rumours of joining the English club Liverpool.

Having scored over 230 goals in more than 284 appearances, Mbappé has certainly enjoyed a wonderful time at PSG and his departure is set to peg them back badly. He is currently the leading goal scorer in the Ligue 1 2023-24 season with a total of 20 goals in 19 fixtures.

Wissam Ben Yedder of A S Monaco is second on the list with 10 goals in 18 appearances this season whereas Alexandre Lacazette is occupying the third spot with nine goals for Olympique Lyonnais in 16 outings.

Meanwhile, PSG are on a roll in the ongoing Ligue 1 2023-24. They are at the zenith of the points table with 14 wins in 20 games.

PSG have aggregated 47 points and have only suffered a solitary loss. Nice are second on the ladder with 11 wins in 19 games.

PSG's latest win (2-1) came against RC Strasbourg after their Spanish signing Marco Asensio scored the decider.

Notably, PSG were ahead till half-time after Mbappé's strike in the 38th minute of the fixture. However, a stunning goal by Dilane Bakwa in the 68th minute helped Strasbourg to equalise.