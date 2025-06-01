Paris Saint-Germain register record-breaking win in Champions League final to lift maiden title Paris Saint-Germain mauled Inter Milan in a record-breaking Champions League final with a 5-0 win. Young sensations scored as PSG registered the biggest-ever win in a European Cup final as the French club lifted its maiden Champions League title.

French club Paris Saint-Germain mauled Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League, with young sensations leading the way to a record-breaking 5-0 win at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Saturday, May 31. Désiré Doué's brace and strikes from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu blanked Inter in a record-breaking day in the German city as PSG lifted their maiden Champions League title.

Coming into the final, Inter had trailed for only 17 minutes in their 14 games, however, they got behind the eight ball as early as in the 12th minute when Hakimi fired in from a close range after a wonderful assist from Doué.

Minutes later, Les Rouge-et-Bleu doubled their lead when Ousmane Dembélé provided a brilliant assist on 20 minutes, finding Doué at the edge of the penalty area. The 19-year-old entered the scoring sheets with his double touch, one with his chest and another with his right foot as his shot fired past Federico Dimarco off a deflection.

The Nerazzurri denied the French club any further chances; however, they could not find the net to reduce the lead, as the two teams were 2-0 at the end of the first half.

A little after the hour mark, PSG struck again with Doué doubling up his score as he drilled one into the bottom right to find his brace. Kvaratskhelia then made matters worse for the Italian club with Dembélé providing his second assist of the day. Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Inter to a blank when he denied Marcus Thuram close to the full-time. However, the 19-year-old Mayulu had enough time to add to Inter's misery with his strike sending PSG 5-0 up at the full-time and to a record-breaking win and also to their maiden title.

This was the biggest-ever win in a Champions League final/European Cup final. Real Madrid had defeated Frankfurt by 7-3 in their 1960 win, while Bayern Munich had got the better of Atletico Madrid 4-0 in 1974. AC Milan had defeated Steaua by the same 4-0 margin in 1989, while they had defeated Barcelona by the same margin in 1994.