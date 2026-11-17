Dhaka:

India produced a spirited second-half performance to defeat Pakistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. With the win, India secured their 10th title in the SAFF’s history. Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Sandip Mandi found the net after the break to help the Blue Tigers overturn a first-half deficit and complete a memorable victory.

The Indian players were jubilant after the win. Suhail, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, was seen very emotional, celebrating with the national flag, while other players also celebrated animatedly. Pakistan players, on the other hand, were left dejected as many of them were spotted crying. However, what caught the eye was an incredible gesture after the game.

Pakistan players gave Indians a guard of honour as they went on to collect the trophy and the video of the same went viral on social media.

India’s third straight SAFF title

The triumph also marked India's third consecutive SAFF Championship success, extending their dominance in South Asian football. Pakistan, meanwhile, missed out on their maiden title despite taking the lead and putting India under considerable pressure during the opening 45 minutes.

When it comes to the match, India struggled to impose themselves early in the contest as Pakistan looked more comfortable in possession and created opportunities from both wings. The visitors eventually found the breakthrough in stoppage time of the first half through Alamgir Ghazi.

A delivery from Junaid caused problems for the Indian defence, with Lhungdim unable to clear the ball effectively. Ghazi collected the loose possession inside the box and produced an excellent curling finish into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Arsh with little chance.

India introduced Macarton Nickson in place of Kipgen at half-time, and the substitution brought greater urgency to their attacking movements. PV Vishnu also threatened the Pakistani goal as the Blue Tigers began creating better opportunities.

The decisive turning point arrived when Pakistan’s Junaid Shah was sent off following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Brison Fernandes. The dismissal left Pakistan with 10 players and gave India a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Suhail made the most of the situation, restoring parity in the 56th minute. Lhungdim delivered from the right, with the ball taking a slight deflection off Macarton before Suhail unleashed a powerful finish beyond Yousuf Butt.

After which, India maintained their attacking pressure as Pakistan dropped deeper to protect their goal. Their persistence paid off in the 87th minute when Sandip Mandi headed home Rabeeh's corner to put India ahead.

Also Read:

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in final to win record-breaking 10th SAFF Championship title