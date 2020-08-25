Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On wedding day, Oleksandr Zinchenko clarifies bride's comments on Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko took time out from his wedding day to explain his bride and Ukranian television presenter Vlada Sedan's comments about City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sedan had on her YouTube channel criticised Guardiola and held him responsible for City's defeat to Lyon in the Champions League quarter finals.

"Guys, I need to say a few things about this interview," said the Ukranian full-back in an Instagram post.

"First of all, I didn't say anything bad or judgmental about our tactics so don't confuse my words please. I was explaining that we as players understand the effects tactics have and how given we have such great experience, we can adapt to the tactics we are given.

"On the night we lost to Lyon that doesn't mean the manager was wrong to try. If you have seen my interviews in the past and the way how I talk about our manager then you can believe me. He is No 1.

"Second one about my wife. Although she is a journalist, she is also a fan. During the season she was travelling with us for all away and home games because she is a massive City fan! In the video you can see her emotions straight after the game and she gave an opinion like all fans do because she wanted us to do better.

"We totally understand now that she shouldn't post it in the social media because she is my wife but she was not trying to make a journalist's opinion of the manager of the team, she was simply reacting to her disappointment as a fan.

"I'm writing right now from my wedding and instead of enjoying that unbelievable moment. I have to do this because I can't leave it like that. I hope you understand."

City's voodoo with the Champions League continued this season with their shock 3-1 defeat to Lyon. Guardiola's tactical changes for the match surprised a number of experts who noted that City looked far more rigid and could not get their free flowing football going in the match.

