Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to improve after narrow win over FC Copenhagen

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his team to improve their game following their narrow 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final clash.

United needed a penalty from Bruno Fernandes in the 95th minute on Monday night to secure victory over a well-organised Copenhagen side, whose goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnson made an incredible 13 saves in the match.

"We had to be disciplined, we had to be patient and, in the end, that patience worked for us. We created enough chances to win the game," Solskjaer told UEFA.com at the end of the match.

"We hit the post a few times and were unlucky with a couple of VAR (reviews). They were the right decisions, but we could have been better with the timing of our runs and stuff," he added.

Solskjaer also admitted that players made it hard for themselves by not being more ruthless in front of the goal. He, however, also praised the opposition goalkeeper, who arguably had one of the best nights of his career.

"We need to improve on many aspects. But if you create as many chances as we did today, we'd like to be more clinical and efficient and score when we have them," the Norwegian said.

"Even though we did create some fantastic opportunities, sometimes it looked like the boys wanted to walk the ball over the line. But there are always some defenders there and a keeper, who today was probably man of the match."

Manchester United, who won the trophy in 2017, will next face either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sevilla in the semi-final of the tournament.

