Odisha FC suspends player contracts amid ISL uncertainty, women's team to continue Odisha FC has suspended all player and staff contracts from August 5, 2025, citing the ISL's indefinite postponement due to a standoff between FSDL and AIFF over the Master Rights Agreement, which is currently under Supreme Court review.

Bhubaneswar:

In a significant development that underscores the deepening crisis in Indian football, ISL club Odisha FC have announced the suspension of all player contracts and most staff members, effective August 5, 2025. The move comes amid the indefinite postponement of the 2025–26 ISL season, triggered by an unresolved standoff between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The club, owned by Delhi Soccer Private Limited, termed the situation a “force majeure” event, citing circumstances beyond its control. In a letter issued to contracted personnel, Odisha FC explained that the current situation, caused by the suspension of the league and the legal impasse surrounding the AIFF, made it impossible for the club to fulfil its contractual obligations.

“As you may be aware, the commencement of the Indian Super League (“ISL") 2025-26 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the inability of Football Sports Development Limited (“FSDL") and the All India Football Federation (“AIFF") to reach an agreement on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (“MRA")," OFC’S letter read.

The root of the crisis lies in the deadlock over the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and AIFF, which has stalled due to ongoing legal proceedings. The Supreme Court has barred AIFF from entering into any new agreements until it rules on the pending case concerning AIFF’s draft constitution. With no clear timeline for resolution, the ISL has effectively been brought to a halt.

OFC owner provides clarity on women’s team

OFC owner Rohan Sharma confirmed that they are not shutting down the team, but with little to no knowledge about the future of the ISL, it turned out difficult for them to find investors and sponsorships. He confirmed that the women’s team will continue its operation and confirmed that such a drastic step was taken due to the ongoing situation.

“We haven't shut down the club despite the headlines. Key staff members are retained, our women's team will be operational. However, it becomes harder to justify to my stakeholders to sink Crs upon Crs with nothing to show for it, and no end in sight,” Rohan tweeted.

“We didn't go into this offseason planning to take this step. In fact, we had made 5 signings until it became clear things are delayed. We desperately hope the above issues get resolved; maybe doing this will prompt people to fast-track solutions so we can get back to work,” he added.