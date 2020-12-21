Numbers don't add up for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal struggle in Premier League

Monday, December 21, 2020
     
The London club lost 2-1 at Everton on Saturday and sits 15th in the standings having not won a league game since Nov. 1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned to math and statistics in an attempt to explain the team's poor Premier League form.

“Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25% chance of winning, you win 3-2,” Arteta said Monday. “Last weekend, it was a 67% chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a 9% chance of losing, and you lose — 3% against Burnley and you lose, 7% against Spurs and you lose.

“There is something else apart from that," he continued. "It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t."

Data analysis is playing an increasingly important role in soccer, but Arteta's comments may not calm the nerves of Arsenal fans.

Arteta’s side has taken only two points from its last seven games and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in its 14 league games so far this season.

Arsenal plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

